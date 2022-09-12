EC FFA success at summer events

Throughout the summer, many of the East Clinton FFA members competed in both the county and state fairs as well as participating in other summer activities.

We had several students show different types of animals and livestock, and many of them found success in these competitions.

The officers set up a booth at the Clinton County Fair to explain our chapter and some of the things that we do to the people who attended.

Our members also participated in the state fair pork booth where they worked shifts throughout the day. We would like to say a huge “thank you” to Premier Feed for allowing us to join and help during the day.

The chapter officers also took the time early this summer to sit down and discuss the plans and goals that our chapter has set for the year. This included making a program of activities and learning about their officer positions.

They also had a retreat day where they went kayaking and tried an escape room so that they could learn how to work together.

Our chapter would like to say “thank you” to those members and other people who attended or helped at our events during the summer.

