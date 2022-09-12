East Clinton FFA attends Leadership Conference in Washington

During the summer three East Clinton Great Oaks FFA members participated in the Washington Leadership Conference. Teddy Murphy, Zac Vest, and Timmi Mahanes learned about the importance of leadership, talked to professionals, and learned about how to implement positive leadership in their lives and the lives of others within their community. This trip to Washington, D.C. also gave them a chance to experience and tour our nation’s capital while learning about our history.

