There was a youth quilting contest held in the Quilts Building at the Clinton County Corn Festival. From left are Wyatt Hart whose quilt placed third, Taylynn Spurlock whose quilt tied for first place, and Avery Hart whose quilt tied for first. Not pictured is Will Hart whose quilt placed second.