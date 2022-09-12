Robert Grim of Sabina area to be inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS — A man who lives near Sabina is one of 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted Wednesday into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame (HOF).

Before his retirement in 2001, Robert E. Grim was an American history teacher at Miami Trace High School for 34 years and was chairman of the Social Studies Department when he retired, as well as president of the Miami Trace Education Association.

During his teaching career, he was recognized with several honors, including twice being named to the list of Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers. Recipients of this award are nominated by former students.

He started a Veterans Day program to honor an outstanding veteran annually at the school. This tradition continues today with a student presenting the veteran and telling their story each year.

Mr. Grim, a U.S. Air Force veteran, played a leading role in getting the Ohio General Assembly to enact The Ohio Veterans’ Heritage Protection Act in 2021, which helps preserve the heritage and memory of American military veterans.

This involved a nearly decade-long legislative advocacy effort that began with his work to stop Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington from selling two Civil War cannons.

Grim also has been inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame in 2006.

The Ohio Veterans’ Heritage Protection Act prohibits all war memorials located on public property or on the property of a cemetery association from being sold, purchased, destroyed, altered, or otherwise disturbed by any person except under some very specific conditions — such as for maintenance or repair and for display in patriotic celebrations.

On November 20, 2021, Grim led the 65th annual Gettysburg Civil War military parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The parade is a highlight of ceremonies held each year in Gettysburg commemorating President Abraham Lincoln’s now famous Gettysburg Address delivered on November 19, 1863 during the dedication of a new national cemetery for the soldiers who died that summer during the Battle of Gettysburg.

Many civic organizations, churches, and senior citizens groups have learned about U.S. history from a variety of programs Grim does.

Mr. Grim and his wife Charlotte recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. They are active members of the Clinton County Western Square Dance Club. They have participated in many national square dance conventions together as well as the National Civil War Military Ball in Gettysburg.

The Wednesday induction into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame will take place during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus.

The Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame was established in 1977 to honor Ohioans age 60 and older for achievements, their contributions to others, and the roles they play in their communities.

The Ohio Channel will stream the ceremony live starting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.

