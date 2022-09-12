UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Tuesday, Sept. 13

• Weekly exercise classes as Clinton County Community Action and Clinton Memorial Hospital have partnered to provide weekly exercise and wellness classes at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave. Classes every Tuesday in the community room from 8:30-9:30 a.m. with Physical Therapy Assistant Tim McComsey from CMH.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

• Wilmington monthly blood drive hosted by Clinton Memorial Hospital. Get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets when you donate noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 610 West Main St., Wilmington. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Friday, Sept. 16

• New Vienna Oktoberfest 2022 is 5-11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday featuring food and crafts vendors and, in concert: Friday 7-11 p.m. Vinyl Countdown; Saturday noon-4 p.m. Teachers Pet Band; and Saturday 7-11 p.m. American Rebel. Many vendors with food and goods, beer tent, and silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Games start at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Sept. 17

• Wilmington College Homecoming — Featured events include: Alumni Tent open for check-in 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tours and Tailgates with WC Admission (McCoy Room/Kelly Center) 10 a.m.; WC Tailgating 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Center for Sciences & Ag parking lot); family-friendly activities 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Collett Mall); Athletic Hall of Fame Brunch 10:30 a.m., (Lobby, Boyd Center); Special Classroom Session I (learn about new Occupational Therapy and Athletic Training master’s classes; Center for Sport Sciences lobby); Greek Bed Races, 11 a.m. (Withrow Circle); Food Truck Alley 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Elm St.); Aggieville noon-2 p.m. (Elm & College streets); Special Classroom Session II (learn about Master of Organizational Leadership program; Lecture Hall 148, Center for Sciences & Ag); Fightin’ Quakers football game vs. Otterbein, kickoff 2 p.m. at Williams Stadium; BSI/CBS/MSU Alumni reception 4:30-5:30 p.m. (Boyd Center Lobby); Alumni Awards & Milestone Reunions for Classes of ‘72, ‘82, ‘92 and ‘02 (cost $35/person; TOP Dining Hall/Pyle Center); First Decade Society Reunion Party for Classes of 2012-2022 (Tin Cap Cidery on Sugartree St.) 6-8 p.m.

• Fall Family Weekend at Bible Baptist Church Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. Starts with 5K (at Denver Williams Park) at 8:30 a.m. Saturday ($15 entry fee); then at the church free activities begin at 10 a.m. with garden tractor pull, pony rides, petting zoo, hayrides, inflatables and gospel music, with lunch at noon; cruise-in at 1 p.m. (awards at 3 p.m.) and 6-man volleyball tourney at 1 p.m. Mutton Busting at 2 p.m. (kids 2nd-5th grade) with $5 entry fee; limited to 50, registration starts at 10 a.m. On Sunday: Outdoor worship service at 10 a.m., and BBQ lunch at 11:30 a.m.; at noon, inflatables and petting zoo, and at 1:30 p.m., Diamond J Rodeo.

• Red Hot Chilli Pipers — “The Most Famous Bagpipe Band on the Planet” from traditional Scottish music to rock/pop anthems —“BagRock” — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

• Harveysburg Historical Fall Fest & Drive-By/Walk-By Tour — Featuring live music (including CMHS band noon-1 p.m.), food truck, at 11 a.m., craft booths, demonstrations with gourd, wool and archery, face painting, and more. Parking free. For more info, visit Harveysburg Community Historical Society on Facebook.

Thursday, Sept. 22

• Wilmington High School homecoming parade and community pep rally at 6 p.m.

• Banned Book Discussion Series hosed by Wilmington College and Wilmington Public Library Thursday, Sept. 22 at WC’s Watson Library. Sessions highlighting book banning in the U.S. include one from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a second from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Free and open to the public. Refreshments served.

Friday, Sept. 23

• 66th Annual Chili Supper to benefit Wilmington City Schools bands 4-6:30 p.m. Friday at the high school. $7 includes bowl of chili, hot dog, apple sauce or cole slaw, dessert and drink. Tickets at the door, from WHS band members or at www.wilmingtonbands.org. WHS homecoming football game vs. Batavia at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

• Annual Silent Watch raising awareness of suicide among America’s veterans is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Clinton County Courthouse. To sign up to volunteer for a shift, call 937-382-3233 beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6.

• Trail extension opening — City of Wilmington and Clinton County Trails Coalition invite you to celebrate the Opening Day Ribbon Cutting of the new extension to the Luther Warren Peace Path at 9 a.m. in the city parking lot on South Nelson Avenue. After a brief program, the trail will officially open to the public. Bring your bike or walking shoes and join others in inaugurating the new trail extension. (Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 1.)

• Caesar Creek Collaborative Pickin’ at the Park — From 5 to 9 p.m. at Caesar Creek State Park Beach, 8570 State Route 73, Waynesville. Musical lineup features Jake Speed & the Freddies, Sam Shaw Band, Root Cellar Blues Band, and Willow Creek Bluegrass Band. Beer garden will benefit Nature Center Association of Caesar Creek.

Monday, Sept. 26

• Clinton County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at the Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Locust Street. Dana Ann Palmer CG, CGL (Certified Genealogist, Certified Genealogical Lecturer) will speak. Her instructive presentation, “Wanted! Seeking Unknown Parents”, will be about finding your family using a variety of sources. All are welcome.

Thursday, Sept. 29

• Author Jason Cannon — who penned “Charlie Murphy: The Iconoclastic Showman Behind the Chicago Cubs” — will be at a ticketed meet-and-greet event at the Clinton County History Center at 149 E. Locust St. at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 29. Program limited to 75 tickets. Tickets free for members and $5 for non-members, available at https://JasonCannonAuthorEvent.eventbrite.com or by calling 937-382-4684.

• 3M Senior Men’s Club at Cape May — At 9 a.m. Monday, Greg Oliver, Superintendent of the Wilmington Christian Academy, is guest speaker. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585. Beginning in October the club will return to its normal 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month. In October, they expect to have speakers on the new Kettering Health facility and from the Clinton County Health Department.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

• OktoberFest in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Come to the DORA and stroll with your brew. Events include: 3 p.m., Fancy Free Cloggers; kids’ activities 3-7:30 p.m.; 4-7 p.m. DJ music; 4 p.m. wiener dog races; 5 p.m. wiener toss; 6 p.m. beer stein hoisting competition; 7:30 p.m. live music on the City Stage; 9 p.m. costume contest winner announced. Games of chance will be held at the Eagles #1224 just down the street.

• Free E-Waste Recycling Event for Clinton County residents and businesses only 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Participants must pre-register at ClintonCountyOhioFoundation.org. Drive-through; volunteers will unload your items.

• All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet for $10 the first Saturday of each month 8-11 a.m. at the Aging Up center located at 717 N. Nelson Avenue. Bar includes eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, pancakes, coffee cake, yogurt and drink. Open to public.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

• Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington

Friday, October 7

• The Menus — a Murphy Theatre crowd favorite — return at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Saturday, Oct. 8

• Talking Tombstones —A live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery Tour presented by the Clinton County History Center is Saturday, Oct. 8 (rain date Oct. 15). Stroll and “meet” some of the county’s prominent past citizens.Clinton County History Center’s Talking Tombstones — the second annual cemetery walk. Pre-sale tickets available through Oct. 1 1 at https://tombstones22.eventbrite.com or for purchase at the History Center at 149 E. Locust St. Limited number of day-of-event tickets available onsite at the cemetery Saturday Oct. 8: Active History Center members cost $15, non-members will cost $25 at the cemetery gates. To learn more visit the History Center’s Facebook page or www.clintoncountyhistory.org.

Saturday, October 15

• The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman — The American ELO at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Saturday, Oct. 22

• Rodney Crowell Word For Word Tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]