Clinton County Homeless Shelter honors Ginny Monteith for 15 years of service

The Clinton County Homeless Shelter recently honored Ginny Monteith for her 15 years of service to the Shelter.

Ginny has played a very valuable role through the years as part of the administrative team.

She currently is the Rapid Rehousing Coordinator/Case Manager Supervisor and is responsible for providing assessments to determine eligibility for the program and case management to help families and individuals obtain and retain affordable and permanent housing.

Ginny works with Rapid Rehousing participants to develop and maintain individual self sufficiency plans and coordinates other services as needed.

Shannon Petrey recently joined the team and works closely with Ginny to provide Rapid Rehousing case management for those not residing at the Shelter.

Shannon provides outreach in the community and visits local organizations and surrounding villages to offer and provide Rapid Rehousing services.

“Ginny is a delight to work with and always has a smile on her face when you go in to see her,” said Board President Dan Mayo. “We are proud of the tenure of our staff and the dedication to the clients they exhibit every day. Through the entire COVID pandemic, they stayed at their posts and never wavered from doing their job daily.

“Congratulations to Ginny on her 15 years of service, and we certainly hope for many more.”

Executive director Denise Stryker added; “Ginny’s experience, dedication and compassion to help others is such a beautiful gift that she shares every day at the Shelter. Ginny’s ability to bring laughter and smiles to those she meets along the way is a gift that brings much happiness and joy to so many.

“On behalf of all of us at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter, ‘Happy Anniversary Ginny!’ and thank you for dedicating 15 years at CCHS.”

From left are: Dan Mayo, CCHS Board President; Ginny Monteith, Rapid Rehousing Coordinator/Case Manager Supervisor; Shannon Petrey, Rapid Rehousing Case Manager; and Denise Stryker, CCHS Executive Director.