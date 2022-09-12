Clinton-Massie High School Class of ‘72 reunites

The Loft on Main was the setting for the August 20 celebration of the 50-year reunion of the Clinton-Massie High School Class of 1972.

Class members and guests enjoyed appetizers and social hour while taking pictures, looking at yearbooks, and enjoying pictures of past reunions and an array of class memorabilia.

The tables were decorated with white linen tablecloths and blue dinner plates along with bouquets of red, white, and blue carnations on a centerpiece adorned a white star and class year confetti.

After the social hour, a class picture was taken, followed by dinner prepared by Sams Meats and Deli.

Following the dinner, David Peters, class president, welcomed and entertained those present with stories and class memories. The class held a moment of silence for those classmates who had passed away and recognized those present who had served in the military.

The highlight of the evening was Katy (McClary) Fangman’s presentation of “Jeopardy 1972” — where everyone took part in answering trivia questions about memorable high school events, teachers, and 1972 world events.

The traditional “Jeopardy” buzzers were replaced with whistles, where chaos and hilarity soon ensued. By the end of the game, Thomas McKay came out the winner in a “Final Jeopardy” playoff with Bruce Garman.

There was a special thank you to The Loft on Main, Sams Meats and Deli, and to the reunion committee of Mary Kay (McMillan) Vance, Katy (McClary) Fangman, LuAnn (Stagge) Holmes, and Debbie (Smith) Thomas.

The evening concluded as classmates continued visiting, reconnecting, and reminiscing.

Pictured at the reunion are: front row, Marilyn (Hall) Williamson, Debbie (McElroy) Judd, Barb (Wolfe) McVey, and Debbie (Dainty) Holdren; second row, LuAnn (Stagge) Holmes, Anne (Williams) Harding, Bunny (Storer) Bosse’, Pam (Johnson) George, Laura Ashmore, Bruce Garman, Kenny Sherwood, Wade McCarren, Wayne Woten, Debbie (Smith) Wilson, Katy (McClary) Fangman, Debbie (Smith) Thomas, Barb (Hayslip) Gregory, Mary Kay (McMillan) Vance, and David Peters; and, third row, Thomas McKay, Tony Meadows, Dennis Holland, Haskel Combs, Kenny Spurlock, Keith Wilson, Bob DeGarmo, and Glenn Ingram. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_reunion.jpg Pictured at the reunion are: front row, Marilyn (Hall) Williamson, Debbie (McElroy) Judd, Barb (Wolfe) McVey, and Debbie (Dainty) Holdren; second row, LuAnn (Stagge) Holmes, Anne (Williams) Harding, Bunny (Storer) Bosse’, Pam (Johnson) George, Laura Ashmore, Bruce Garman, Kenny Sherwood, Wade McCarren, Wayne Woten, Debbie (Smith) Wilson, Katy (McClary) Fangman, Debbie (Smith) Thomas, Barb (Hayslip) Gregory, Mary Kay (McMillan) Vance, and David Peters; and, third row, Thomas McKay, Tony Meadows, Dennis Holland, Haskel Combs, Kenny Spurlock, Keith Wilson, Bob DeGarmo, and Glenn Ingram. Submitted photo