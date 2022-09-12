CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 6:47 a.m. on September 3, deputies responded to a report of trespassing at a Green Township farm on Fife Road. According to the report, a 47-year-old Somerville male was found in a hog barn. Deputies indicate drugs were suspected to be involved. The suspect would be charged with trespassing, according to court documents.

• At 4:18 a.m. on September 4, deputies responded to a domestic violence situation at North Broadway Street in Midland. The report indicates a 38-year-old female and her 39-year-old husband were involved. The male subject was indicated as having minor injuries. No further details were involved.

• At 6:40 p.m. on September 1, deputies responded to a domestic violence situation at a Chester Township residence on State Route 380 in Wilmington/Chester Township. The report indicates the situation involved a 56-year-old male and 39-year-old female — siblings to each other. An investigation is pending.

• At 4:30 p.m. on September 7, a 72-year-old New Vienna female reported a case of identity theft.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-1.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574