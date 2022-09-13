TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 13, the 256th day of 2022. There are 109 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 13, 1788, the Congress of the Confederation authorized the first national election, and declared New York City the temporary national capital.

On this date:

In 1814, during the War of 1812, British naval forces began bombarding Fort McHenry in Baltimore but were driven back by American defenders in a battle that lasted until the following morning.

In 1948, Republican Margaret Chase Smith of Maine was elected to the U.S. Senate; she became the first woman to serve in both houses of Congress.

In 1962, Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett rejected the U.S. Supreme Court’s order for the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a Black student, declaring in a televised address, “We will not drink from the cup of genocide.”

In 1971, a four-day inmates’ rebellion at the Attica Correctional Facility in western New York ended as police and guards stormed the prison; the ordeal and final assault claimed the lives of 32 inmates and 11 hostages.

In 1993, at the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat shook hands after signing an accord granting limited Palestinian autonomy.

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur died at a Las Vegas hospital six days after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting; he was 25.

In 1997, funeral services were held in Calcutta, India, for Nobel peace laureate Mother Teresa.

In 2001, two days after the 9/11 terror attacks, the first few jetliners returned to the nation’s skies, but several major airports remained closed and others opened only briefly. President George W. Bush visited injured Pentagon workers and said he

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Barbara Bain is 91. Rock singer David Clayton-Thomas (Blood, Sweat & Tears) is 81. Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 78. Singer Peter Cetera is 78. Actor/comedian Jeff Ross is 57. Olympic gold medal runner Michael Johnson is 55. Former tennis player Goran Ivanisevic is 51. Country musician Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts) is 47. Singer Fiona Apple is 45.