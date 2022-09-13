WPD: 2 juveniles injured in shooting Monday night

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department was dispatched to the area of South South Street near Randolph Street on Monday at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located three male juveniles in a vehicle; two had injures from a shooting that occurred on Reba Drive, WPD stated in a news release. The two injured juveniles were transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for their injuries, and one was transported via CareFlight Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and the incident remains under investigation, the WPD stated.

