Over 40 local employers at upcoming career fair

WILMINGTON — Meet over 40 employers in high-growth industries — right here in Clinton County — explore interactive displays, apply for available jobs and learn about ongoing career opportunities at upcoming Career Exploration Fair.

The event will be held on Wednesday, September 28, at the Laurel Oaks Career Campus, 300 Oak Drive, in Wilmington. The Fair will be open to schools from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and to members of the community from 3 to 6 p.m.

The event will highlight and showcase career opportunities available here in Clinton County.

This component will be very important for employees who are interested in learning more about long-term career pathways and not just a ‘job’ that may or may not align with an individual’s interests and skills. This fair will build awareness of career pathways that both students and current employees in the community can use in career planning and professional advancement.

This career fair is meant to be an immersive experience that allows students and other members of the community to explore – firsthand – careers available in their community. We are excited to partner with employers who are not only looking to grow their workforce for today’s needs, but also build a pipeline of interested young people as they enter the workforce beyond high school.

“This event is not a typical job fair where participants will collect business cards and fill out job applications. Instead, this experience is meant to encourage students and other community participants to think about their own interests and envision a career pathway that enables them to capitalize on those interests.

These employers are the ones scheduled so far for the career fair.