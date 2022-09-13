Local man guilty of having 18 dogs in filthy home

WILMINGTON — A local man who violated the city’s pet ordinance pled guilty to a charge in Clinton County Municipal Court on Monday.

Gary Mason was charged with one count of disorderly conduct on September 7 after Annen Vance, the City of Wilmington’s code enforcement official, recommended Mason be charged after discovering 18 dogs (including 12 puppies) at his residence at 148 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington.

An inspection was conducted on the property in August.

The city ordinance states a resident is only allowed to have three dogs in a residential area; at the time of inspection 18 dogs were present at the property — 12 puppies and 6 adult dogs.

The puppies, their mother, and three other adult dogs were removed from the residence.

Mason was allowed to have two dogs remain on the property.

In a letter to Police Chief Ron Fithen, Vance said she was seeking this charge “due to the unsanitary conditions of (Mason’s) property caused by the number of dogs housed.”

Vance also noted the house had been without running water since March 2018.

According to the police report, as the responding officer approached the door, “the strong odor of animal filth and feces/urine were obvious.”

She also asked that Mason be prohibited from bringing any animals onto his property.

No sentencing date has been scheduled yet for Mason.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_gavel-pic-1-1-1.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574