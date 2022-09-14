CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Kroger, 1001 Cherry St., Blanchester, Aug. 31.

Critical: Green beans in warmer were 109°F and corn in warmer was 117°F in deli. All hot foods must be held hot at 135°For above. Sushi sauces in squeeze bottles were not labeled or dated. All foods must be properly labeled and dated for use within 7 days. All foods must be properly labeled and dated for use within 7 days. Several flies in deli and sushi area.

Non-critical: Walk-in freezer in bakery had ice build-up on floor by door. Dog in cart being pushed through store. All dogs must be service animals for person with disability, or police dog; otherwise, no animals allowed in store.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 30.

• McDonald’s, 201 W. Main St., Blanchester, Aug. 31. Follow-up.

Previous violation corrected. Thank you.

Critical: The ice dispenser on soda machine is dirty. There were several packages of buns on the service rack that were dated for use Aug. 31 by 1:55 p.m. and Aug. 30 at 1:56 p.m. (it was 3:15 at the time of inspection). There are lots of flies in the facility. Please contact pest control operator.

Non-critical: Floors throughout are dirty, especially under/around equipment. Top of the chicken/fish freezer was dirty. Ceiling tiles in dining room, service area, and over soda machine that are wet/damaged.

Note: When remodel takes place and lobby is closed, kitchen area must be walled/plastic put up to keep dust/debris out of cooking area. Please notify us when remodel starts.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 3o.

• Sabina Elementary, 246 W. Washington St., Sabina, Sept. 1.

Walk-in cooler has gap underneath when door closer that needs repaired. Walk-in freezer has accumulation of ice on door and door frame, not allowing door to close properly. Pass-thru heated cabinet and pass-thru refrigerated cabinet have not been repaired yet. Steamer has not been replaced yet due to electrical issues. Steamer missing knobs. Tile kettle: drain not hooked up and not bolted to floor. Can openers not installed. Hood not working; nothing under hood can be used until fixed.

Dishwasher in place and working properly.

Must call for re-inspection prior to operating.

Follow-up: Yes; call.

• New Vienna Elementary, 301 E. Church St., New Vienna. Sept. 1. Pre-licensing.

Hood unit missing knob, won’t run on. Dishwasher flooding kitchen, not draining properly, no sanitizer available. Manual can opener not installed. Vegetable prep sink has no cold water. Walk-in freezer has ice build-up around door, not allowing door to close completely. Walk-in cooler leaking water into bucket on floor.

Must have inspection an all sign-offs done.

Follow-up: Call for appointment.

• New Vienna Elementary, 301 E. Church St., New Vienna. Follow-up.

Hood is working; ready to cook. Hot water storage tank — cannot use until electric is inspected and passed. Must be fixed. Dishwasher must be fixed. Walk-in cooler leaking water into bucket, must be fixed. Walk-in freezer has ice build-up all around door seal, must be fixed.

Follow-up: Oct. 4.

• Sabina Elementary, 246 W. Washington St., Sabina, Sept. 6. Follow-up/Pre-licensing.

Hood is working. Ready to serve. Walk-in freezer has ice build-up around the door seal, This needs fixed. Walk-in cooler has daylight that can be seen under door. This needs fixed. New steamer cannot be used until electric has been inspected and passed. This needs fixed. Tilt kettle needs to have drain installed. This needs to be fixed. Cannot use. Can openers need to be installed.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 4.

• Skyline Chili, 1005 E. Cherry St., Blanchester, Aug. 31. Follow-up.

Critical: Gnats in facility near steamer drain in back room. Issue appears to be improving even though gnats still in facility.

Non-critical: Employees (2) not wearing hair restraint.

