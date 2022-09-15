Throwback Thursday:

These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 15, 1975:

Nationally

‘Egyptian Ambassador held; PLO demands end to Pact’

MADRID, Spain (AP) — Palestinian guerillas occupied the Egyptian Embassy and the Arab League office in Madrid today and demanded that Egypt denounce its new Sinai agreement with Israel, local news agencies reported.”

“BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — Palestinian mediation averted a potentially explosive anti-government strike planned by leftist Moslems today, but Christian-Moslem fighting spread to Beirut. At least 20 more persons were reported killed in machine-gun battles Saturday night and Sunday in the northern city of Tripoli, the hills around it, and several Beirut suburbs. This increased the casualty toll since Sept. 3 to nearly 150 killed and twice that many wounded.”

‘First class mail delivery to improve’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — The Postal Service says that starting next month it will give at least as good service for a 10-cent stamp as it does now for a 13-cent airmail stamp.”

Locally

‘650 attend air show’

“An estimated 650 people attended the air show Sunday at the Clinton Aero Center” plus skydivers from Waynesville. Wilmington residents David Hale and John Pendry demonstrated radio-controlled model airplanes, and local resident Durwood Lewis was the announcer.

‘Lime truck upsets on I-71’

“A Sunbury man escaped serious injury today when his tractor-trailer rig, loaded with 20 tons of chemical lime, upset on Interstate 71.” Irvin Freeman was treated at Clinton Memorial Hospital for minor lacerations, and was released.

• Ladies Oriental Shrine Club of Clinton County met including hostesses Mrs. Ernest Dodd, Mrs. Joseph Doak, Mrs. O.C. Ellis, Mrs. William Robinson, Mrs. Joseph Beam, Mrs. Ralph Carey and Mrs. Russell Lampkin. Also present were President Mrs. Frank Irelan, and Mrs. Mark Beam, Mrs. Maynard Beam, Mrs. R.O. Borton, Mrs. F.F. Cherryholmes, Mrs. Warren Cook, Mrs. J. Herbert Doak, Mrs. Maynard Hagemeyer, Mrs. Herman Johnson, Mrs. Edward Keiter, Mrs. Donald Lynch, Mrs. Howard MacDonald, Mrs. Ray McLaughlin, Mrs. Robert Moyer, Mrs. Sam Nicely, Mrs. Shirley Osborne, Mrs. Gordon Ice and Mrs. Roger Wildoner.

• Chester Friends Women’s Society met including Mrs. David Hackney, Mrs. Thad Haines, Mrs. James Ellis, Mrs. Charles Bond, Mrs. Robert Hackney, Mrs. Bernard Haines, Mrs. Allen Haines, Mrs. Ralph Hurley, Mrs. Herman Lacy, and Mrs. Rendel Carey.

• Local deaths included: Vera Lane, 84, of Center Road; Louella Banks, 67, of Clarksville; Mary Rhiele, 70, of Blanchester; and John Black, 61, of Blanchester.

• Showing at the Wilmington Drive-In was “The Exorcist.”

Clinton County Shrine Club Circus (Mills Bros.) two clowns with children from children's home, April 21, 1949.