Upgrades made to History Center walkways, elevator

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center recently debuted two brand new concrete walkways and upgrades to their indoor elevator system, making the facility more accessible and welcoming.

As a result of a 2022 HealthFirst grant from the Clinton County Foundation, the Center was able to better afford making improvements for individuals both visiting and volunteering.

A step-up walkway was removed and regraded at an incline on the side of Lincoln Street to ensure wheelchairs and other devices could easily access the main entrance.

A walkway at the back of the property was added to reroute volunteers around a set of steps to the Center’s staff entrance, ensuring volunteers with walking aides can enter safely.

Concrete work on this project was completed by Domain Roofing & Construction of Wilmington.

Improvements to the facility’s dated elevator will also guarantee entering and exiting are much safer for all who visit.

The Center provides all ages in the community an opportunity to socialize, as well as interact with local history and attend educational programming throughout the year. The mission of the History Center is to encourage community involvement in the preservation, education, and promotion of Clinton County history and genealogy for the benefit of all people.

HealthFirst supports organizations and initiatives that promote the good health of residents in Clinton County, Ohio through education, innovation, and patient care support.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_sidewalk-workers-posing.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_5-women.jpg The new walkways in progress and the finished product at the History Center. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_smoothing-sidewalk.jpg The new walkways in progress and the finished product at the History Center. Submitted photos