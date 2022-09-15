Pedestrian struck, killed crossing SR 73

CHESTER TWP – A pedestrian was struck and killed as she was attempting to cross State Route 73 in Clinton County Thursday morning.

The Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post is investigating the one-vehicle, single-fatality traffic crash involving a which occurred at approximately 05:49 a.m. on SR 73 near SR 380 in Chester Township, Clinton County, acording to a news release from the OSHP.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Ford Edge was traveling west on SR 73, driven by M. Kathleen Reynolds, 65, of Wilmington. The pedestrian, Bethany L. Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, was attempting to cross SR 73 when she was struck by the vehicle, the OSHP reported.

Wiget was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner’s Office, the OSHP stated.

Reynolds sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital by Chester Township EMS.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Township Fire and EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol.jpg