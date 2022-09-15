Ready to rock ‘bagpipes with attitude’

WILMINGTON — Someone once said, “A true gentleman is a man who knows how to play the bagpipes — and doesn’t.”

But don’t let that put a damper in your hamper, because the Murphy Theatre proudly presents the most outrageous, and arguably the most important bagpipe band to march on this planet, ever!

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers take The Murphy Theatre stage by storm at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Not to be confused with a band of a similar name, these “Bagpipes with Attitude” is a Celtic clan of kilt-wearing hunky Scots serenading you with a fusion of music you don’t normally expect to hear on bagpipes, with what they affectionately refer to as “Bagrock”, traditional Scottish music combined with Rock/Pop Anthems, and it works! Check them out at www.rhcp.com

Good seats are still available (including a few in the front row if you catch our drift) for the Red Hot Chilli Pipers final North American performance before heading back overseas. You can snag your tickets by calling the Murphy Theatre at (937) 382-3643, stop in the theatre in person, or purchase online at www.themurphytheatre.org.

In their continuing efforts to help those less fortunate in the community, the Murphy Theatre reminds you to bring a non-perishable food item or two if you can to help with their ongoing foodraising campaign. To date, in 2022 The Murphy has delivered over 500 pounds of food to the various shelters in our community.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers take the Murphy stage on Saturday night. Submitted photos