Farm Science Review ‘22: Embracing change

“Embracing Time and Change” is this year’s theme for the 60th Ohio State University Farm Science Review.

Plans for this year are to highlight its decades of providing valuable information to farmers and producers, while focusing on continuing to educate for the future of agriculture.

Farm Science Review is considered one of the premier agricultural education and industry expositions in the country. It is set for Sept. 20-22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, 135 State Route 38, near London.

If you have an interest in agriculture, I recommend you attend. This event is not just for large farmers.

One of the highlights is the Ohio State University Extension Women in Agriculture area featuring “Kitchen Table Conversations” which will focus on key topics related to health, marketing, finance, legal, and production for women in agriculture. Kitchen table conversations can be attended either in-person or virtually via Zoom on September 20, 21 and 22 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day.

In-person sessions will be located on the north side of the Firebaugh Building at 384 Friday Avenue. If you do not attend the Farm Science Review you may register to listen in through Zoom. Zoom session registration is required to participate virtually. Register at go.osu.edu/2022fsrkitchentableconversation

Each session will feature a leading expert and moderators to generate dialogue and discussion among participants.

On Tuesday, OSU Extension educator David Marrison from Coshocton County, will lead a conversation on “When Death Happens – Managing the Farm Without Your Business Partner.”

Death can change everything, especially your ability to manage the farm without your business partner. Discover how you can better prepare to manage your farm business without your spouse or sibling. Learn some strategies that can help you plan for the challenge of managing a farm alone.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the topic will be “Female Farmer Financing Options: Opportunities with USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Loans.” Eric Richer, OSU Extension educator in Fulton County, will lead a conversation on how you can find unique farmland financing options for females, veterans, and minority farmers. Learn more about the requirements, normal rates, and roles.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, Defiance County OSU Extension educator, Bruce Clevenger, will address “The Devil is in the Details: Communication and Record Keeping for Improving Farm Management.”

Family farms are only as good as their communication. A record-keeping system is a valuable form of communication when the level of detail fits the needs of the farm decision-makers. Useful record keeping can move a farm management team beyond the basic tax return to exploring problem-solving and strengthening the family farm business.

Visit the OSU Extension Ohio Women in Agriculture display inside the Firebaugh Building for additional women in agriculture opportunities. The Ohio Women in Agriculture blog is also available at u.osu.edu/ohwomeninag.

Another place to visit is the Gwynne Conservation Area. The Gwynne is a 67-acre conservation area that offers programs, exhibits, demos, talks, and guided tours during the three days of FSR. Catch a shuttle bus to the Gwynne at the west end of Friday Avenue.

Shuttles run each day 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This year they will once again host several really good presentations that will focus on forages and grazing, wildlife and aquatics, woodlands, climate and carbon and much more. Check out this website for presentations and times throughout the Farm Science Review — https://fsr.osu.edu/gwynne-conservation-area.

The last area you might find interesting to check out is the Utzinger Memorial Garden (near Friday Avenue and Market Street). Presentations will take place in the gazebo. Master Gardener Volunteers will be available throughout the garden to answer gardening questions, and the “Ask a Master Gardener” online program will be on site with information.

A variety of beekeeper associations will answer questions about how to become a beekeeper and will show some of the equipment needed to get started.

Here is a list of presentations for Tuesday, September 20: Raised bed gardening; Pumpkin production; Improving tomato fruit quality; Pollinators for specialty crops; Spotted Lantern update; Carbon capture in urban landscapes. Wednesday, September 21 will feature the following topics – Native trees; Hop nitrogen management; Wine grape production; Fungicides and disease control in fruits and vegetables; Herbicide options for fruits and vegetables; Elderberry production; Poisonous plants. Thursday will then feature – Gardening as we age; Prescription nutrient management; Update from special crop listening sessions; Cooperative marketing of specialty crops; and Summer bulbs.

A new mobile ticketing option will allow visitors to print tickets at home or save to a mobile device for entry.

The presale ticket price of $10 will be available online at fsr.osu.edu until midnight Monday, September 19, and at the Clinton County Extension office, until the end of business on Monday, September 19th.

Tickets may still be purchased online during Farm Science Review (FSR) for $15. Children 5 & under are free. Visitors may also still purchase paper tickets with cash or credit card at the gates. Parking is free.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

