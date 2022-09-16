CMH readies for 15th annual ‘Brake for Breakfast’ on Oct. 7

Patients interested in scheduling a screening mammogram may contact their primary care provider or call 937-382-9595.

WILMINGTON — CMH Regional Health System will host its 15th annual Brake for Breakfast at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center on Friday, October 7 from 6 to 9 a.m. while supplies last.

The breast cancer awareness event is CMH’s biggest annual organized activity, with last year’s Brake for Breakfast serving over 1,000 attendees.

Lance Beus, CMH CEO, emphasized why this event is such a critical part of the hospital’s outreach each year:

“Breast cancer is our most treated cancer at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center, so this event — and its message of early detection — is critically important. We know that early detection saves lives, and it’s our mission to help as many women as possible discover breast cancer as early as possible.

“This is the 15th year that CMH has hosted this event, and in those years we’ve reached thousands of women with a message of early detection. We’re proud of that,” said Beus.

Breakfast this year will be a Panera “Pink Ribbon” bagel and fresh fruit.

Attendees can expect a to-go breakfast as well as giveaways from CMH and others. Every bag will have information on mammography, treatment, cancer-screening resources, and a voucher for a mug if you schedule a mammogram at CMH between October 8 and the end of the year.

CMH’s affiliation with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) through The James Cancer Network for medical oncology means that CMH patients have access to clinical trials, the OSUCCC – James’ existing treatment plans, and National Comprehensive Cancer Care Network-derived guidelines for the delivery of chemotherapy.

Brake for Breakfast will take place at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center at 31 Farquhar Avenue on the west side of Wilmington. Attendees are asked to enter through the parking lot on West Locust Street and exit on Farquhar Avenue.

For more information about this year’s Brake for Breakfast, you can call the cancer center at 937-283-2273.

News Journal file photo News Journal file photo Submitted photo Many participants — including high school students from across Clinton County as well as staffers with CMH and Boyd Cancer Center — teamed up in 2021 at the annual Brake for Breakfast. Many participants — including high school students from across Clinton County as well as staffers with CMH and Boyd Cancer Center — teamed up in 2021 at the annual Brake for Breakfast. News Journal file photo

Submitted article