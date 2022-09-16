CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Speedway, 393 S Locust St., Wilmington, Sept. 7. Follow-up.

Three previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Critical: Gnats in retail area on cabinet underneath soda machine. All facilities must be free from insects/pests. (2nd Notice.) Hand sink in retail area, there is only cold water/leaking. Must have hot water, soap and paper towels and be free from leaks. (2nd Notice.) Chili in nacho machine 124°F. All TCS (time-temperature controlled foods) must be kept hot at 135°F or above. (2nd Notice.)

Non-critical: Counter under hot dog machine is dirty. Counter in front of sandwich warmer is broken and Formica is coming off. Cardboard is on stand behind sandwich warmer. Inside of microwave is dirty. Top of cooler under pizza oven is dirty. Cabinets under soda machine are dirty and have water (?) leaking/spilled? Seals on slushie machine are broken and don’t close properly. Floors in both restrooms were dirty. Tile missing around toilet in men’s restroom. Gates/doors to trash area were standing open. Trash on ground beside/underneath dumpster. Dumpsters must have lids closed to keep out pests and rain/weather. Area around dumpsters must be kept clean. Dumpsters area must have doors closed to keep people out. (2nd Notice.) Dirty floors throughout the entire facility! Cove molding coming off underneath 3-sink. Cracked and dirty tiles in retail area. Trash on floor of walk-in cooler. (2nd Notice.) Iced coffee machine has water pooling under unit on counter.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 5.

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 30.

Critical: Water machine must have information available and also copy of water test results. Gnats around drain in deli area. Dog riding in cart in meat area. “Live animals my not be allowed on premises of a food service operation or retail food establishment.” Exemptions: Service animal, patrol dog or edible fish in display case.

Non-critical: No thermometer in Starbucks cooler under oven. Cooler in Clicklist was 48°F. Freezer in Clicklist had ice build-up on door. Middle door on lunchmeat cooler coming apart. Dishwasher not working. Traulsen freezer by deli walk-in has dirty door handles. Paint peeling on floors in deli and seafood.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 30.

• Uhl’s IGA, 444 E. Washington St., Sabina, Sept. 6. Follow-up.

Previous violation has been corrected. Thank you.

Critical: Six containers of Minute Maid Lemonade dated for use by Sept. 4. All product must be sold or removed from service by date on product. In grab-n-go reach-in, pieces of cake with no ingredients, and potato salad with no ingredients. All products for self-service must have product name, weight, ingredients and allergens.

Non-critical: Walk-in cooler has ice build-up around door seal. Meat walk-in cooler had large puddle of water.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 4.

• Dairy Queen, 1093 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 6. Follow-up.

Critical: Ice cream cakes available for self-service with no ingredients. There is a lock on the case but has long cord so I can still open door and take out cake. All product available for self-service must be labeled with ingredients and allergens, weight, address of production. Corrected.

Non-critical: Blast freezer has ice build-up on inside door and around seal of door. Walls in kitchen have splatter. Floors in kitchen dirty.

• Clinton Memorial Hospital, 610 W. Main St., Wilmington, Sept. 6.

Critical: Packaged ready-to-eat foods (lettuce, wraps) found next to packaged raw meat patties. Person In Charge relocated and corrected.

Non-critical: Cappuccino dispensing containers missing common name labels. Corrected. Light nonworking in vent hood above oven.

• Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester, Aug. 31.

Previous violation corrected. Thank you!

Non-critical: Employees not wearing hair/beard restraints.

• Subway, 657 W. Main St., Blanchester, Aug. 31. Follow-up.

All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

• Holiday Inn Express, 155 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, Aug. 29.

Non-critical: Food toppings (nuts, sugar, chocolate chips, etc.) missing common name labels. Corrected. Milk spillage observed in refrigerator. Corrected.

• Hampton Inn & Suites, 201 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, Aug. 29.

Critical: Shredded cheese 47°F (cold foods must be maintained 41°F or less). Person In Charge discarded and corrected.

