OSHP: Several hurt in SR 380 crash Friday night; suspect flees on foot

SPRING VALLEY TWP., Greene County — The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday.

The Ford Escape was traveling southbound on SR 380. The Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on SR 380 and traveled left of center striking the Ford Escape head on, stated a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The drivers of both the Ford Escape and the Jeep Wrangler have not been identified at this time as the crash remains under investigation.

SR 380 was closed for approximately four hours.

There were four occupants in the Ford Escape at the time of the crash. Amanda Houseman, 36, of Clarksville, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Sugarcreek Fire and Rescue.

Greg Brandenstein, 41, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Xenia Twp EMS.

James Pagett, 27, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Xenia Fire Department.

Heather Benner, 22, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Care Flight.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler fled from the scene on foot prior to law enforcement personnel arriving.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, City of Xenia Fire and EMS, Xenia TWP EMS, Care Flight, Sugarcreek Fire and Rescue, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-2.jpg