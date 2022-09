WILMINGTON — Alumni, community members and football fans of all ages attended Wilmington College’s annual day-long homecoming festivities on a warm beautiful late-summer Saturday.

The event’s activities range from tailgating to Greek bed races to family-friendly games, to food trucks and tours and the gathering at Aggieville, and of course the football game, this year vs. Otterbein, which kicked off at 2 p.m.

— — —

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal