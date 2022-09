The TinCap & The Blue Goose Fall Market was held Saturday on Sugartree Street in Wilmington featuring shopping for crafts and plenty of food and drinks for families.

The TinCap & The Blue Goose Fall Market was held Saturday on Sugartree Street in Wilmington featuring shopping for crafts and plenty of food and drinks for families. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_DSC_0094.jpg The TinCap & The Blue Goose Fall Market was held Saturday on Sugartree Street in Wilmington featuring shopping for crafts and plenty of food and drinks for families. Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_DSC_0095.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_DSC_0100.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_DSC_0101.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_DSC_0102.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_DSC_0103.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_DSC_0104.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_DSC_0108.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_DSC_0109.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_DSC_0111.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_DSC_0112.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_DSC_0115.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_DSC_0116.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_DSC_0107.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal