The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.

Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location.

If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is opened.

Property owners and/or tenants are then contacted via U.S. Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s).

The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension.

The cases below are listed by: Case Number; Case Date; Case Address; and Open Violation & Notes

September —New Cases/Violations

#4570, Sept. 1 — 362 Dana Ave. 1729.02(a)(b) — Litter First Notice, Sent

#4572, Sept. 1 — 2751 Progress Way 1729.01(a) — Weeds & Grass Posted Notice at Property

#4574, Sept. 1 — 31 N. South St. 1709.03(f) — Property Maintenance/Exterior Walls 1709.03(i), Property Maintenance/Overhang Extensions First Notice, Sent

#4575, Sept. 1 — 1400 W. Locust St. 1729.01(a) — Weeds & Grass Posted Notice at Property

#4577, Sept. 7 — 255 W. Sugartree St. 547.03(c) — Trimming of Trees and Shrubs 903.05, Cleaning and Repair of Sidewalks First Notice, Sent

#4578, Sept. 7 — 482 N. South St. 1143.02 — Outdoor Storage 1709.03(g), Property Maintenance/Roofs and Drainage 1709.03(m), Property Maintenance/Handrails and Guards, First Notice, Sent

#4580, Sept. 8 — E. Main St. 1729.01(a) Weeds & Grass, 1709.02(a), Sanitation 1719.02(a)(b), Litter First Notice, Sent

#4581, Sept. 8 — 655 Bernice St. 547.03(c) — Trimming of Trees and Shrubs First Notice, Sent

#4583, Sept. 8 — 158 Linden Ave. 1143.02 — Outdoor Storage 1308.01(b), Public Nuisance, Parking in Grass, First Notice Sent

September — Closed Cases

#4573, Sept. 1 — 371 N. Lincoln St. — 925.07 Containers to be Removed — Closed Case, Dismissed

#4576, Sept. 1 — 80 E. Short St. — 1729.01(a) Weeds & Grass Closed Case — Dismissed

#4582, Sept. 8 — 279 N. Lincoln St. — 1729.01(a) Weeds & Grass Closed Case — Dismissed

#4585, Sept. 8 — 819 E. Columbus St. — 1709.02(h)(2) Junk Vehicle Prohibitions — Closed Case, Unsubstantiated Complaint

#4587, Sept. 14 — 150 Oak St. 1709.05 — Extermination/Infestation — Closed Case, Unsubstantiated Complaint.

Potential violations — within Wilmington city limits only — can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6905, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/, or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Wilmington-city-logo-5.jpg