UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]

Thursday, Sept. 22

• Wilmington High School homecoming parade and community pep rally at 6:30 p.m.

• Banned Book Discussion Series hosed by Wilmington College and Wilmington Public Library Thursday, Sept. 22 at WC’s Watson Library. Sessions highlighting book banning in U.S. include one from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a second from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Free and open to the public. Refreshments served.

• Free community dinner at Blanchester Grace UMC 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, September 22 in the fellowship hall of the church, the final grill-out of the season with burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, green beans or baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks. All are welcome.

Friday, Sept. 23

• 66th Annual Chili Supper to benefit Wilmington City Schools bands 4-6:30 p.m. Friday at the high school. $7 includes bowl of chili, hot dog, apple sauce or cole slaw, dessert and drink. Tickets at the door, from WHS band members or at www.wilmingtonbands.org. WHS homecoming football game vs. Batavia at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

• Annual Silent Watch raising awareness of suicide among America’s veterans is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Clinton County Courthouse. To sign up to volunteer for a shift, call 937-382-3233 beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6.

• Trail extension opening — City of Wilmington and Clinton County Trails Coalition invite you to celebrate the Opening Day Ribbon Cutting of the new extension to the Luther Warren Peace Path at 9 a.m. in the city parking lot on South Nelson Avenue. After a brief program, the trail will officially open to the public. Bring your bike or walking shoes and join others in inaugurating the new trail extension. (Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 1.)

• Caesar Creek Collaborative Pickin’ at the Park — From 5 to 9 p.m. at Caesar Creek State Park Beach, 8570 State Route 73, Waynesville. Musical lineup features Jake Speed & the Freddies, Sam Shaw Band, Root Cellar Blues Band, and Willow Creek Bluegrass Band. Beer garden will benefit Nature Center Association of Caesar Creek.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Monday, Sept. 26

• Clinton County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at the Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Locust Street. Dana Ann Palmer CG, CGL (Certified Genealogist, Certified Genealogical Lecturer) will speak. Her instructive presentation, “Wanted! Seeking Unknown Parents”, will be about finding your family using a variety of sources. All are welcome.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

• Clinton County Career Exploration Fair with over 40 local employers — explore interactive displays, apply for available jobs and learn about ongoing career opportunities Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Laurel Oaks, 300 Oak Drive in Wilmington. Open to schools from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and to members of the community from 3 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

• Author Jason Cannon — who penned “Charlie Murphy: The Iconoclastic Showman Behind the Chicago Cubs” — will be at a ticketed meet-and-greet event at the Clinton County History Center at 149 E. Locust St. at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 29. Program limited to 75 tickets. Tickets free for members and $5 for non-members, available at https://JasonCannonAuthorEvent.eventbrite.com or by calling 937-382-4684.

• 3M Senior Men’s Club at Cape May — At 9 a.m. Monday, Greg Oliver, Superintendent of the Wilmington Christian Academy, is guest speaker. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585. Beginning in October the club will return to its normal 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month. In October, they expect to have speakers on the new Kettering Health facility and from the Clinton County Health Department.

Friday/Saturday, Sept. 30/Oct. 1

• OktoberFest in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Come to the DORA and stroll with your brew. Events include: 3 p.m., Fancy Free Cloggers; kids’ activities 3-7:30 p.m.; 4-7 p.m. DJ music; 4 p.m. wiener dog races; 5 p.m. wiener toss; 6 p.m. beer stein hoisting competition; 7:30 p.m. live music on the City Stage; 9 p.m. costume contest winner announced. Games of chance will be held at the Eagles #1224 just down the street.

Saturday, Oct. 1

• Free E-Waste Recycling Event for Clinton County residents and businesses only 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Participants must pre-register at ClintonCountyOhioFoundation.org. Drive-through; volunteers will unload your items.

• Sabina Historical Society virtual cemetery walk in the chapel at the Sabina Cemetery at 4 p.m Saturday, Oct. 1 featuring business people from the past including Roy Arrasmith, Cecile Beverly, Richard Cline, and John Thomas. This event is free and open to everyone. Donations welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

• All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet for $10 the first Saturday of each month 8-11 a.m. at the Aging Up center located at 717 N. Nelson Avenue. Bar includes eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, pancakes, coffee cake, yogurt and drink. Open to public.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

• Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington

Friday, October 7

• 15th annual Brake for Breakfast hosted by CMH Regional Health System at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center on Friday, October 7 from 6-9 a.m. while supplies last. The breast cancer awareness event is CMH’s biggest annual organized activity, with last year’s Brake for Breakfast serving over 1,000 attendees. Breakfast will be a Panera “Pink Ribbon” bagel and fresh fruit to-go breakfast as well as giveaways from CMH and others. Every bag will have information on mammography, treatment, cancer-screening resources, and a voucher for a mug if you schedule a mammogram at CMH between October 8 and the end of the year.

• The Menus — a Murphy Theatre crowd favorite — return at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Saturday, Oct. 8

• Talking Tombstones —A live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery Tour presented by the Clinton County History Center is Saturday, Oct. 8 (rain date Oct. 15). Stroll and “meet” some of the county’s prominent past citizens.Clinton County History Center’s Talking Tombstones — the second annual cemetery walk. Pre-sale tickets available through Oct. 1 1 at https://tombstones22.eventbrite.com or for purchase at the History Center at 149 E. Locust St. Limited number of day-of-event tickets available onsite at the cemetery Saturday Oct. 8: Active History Center members cost $15, non-members will cost $25 at the cemetery gates. To learn more visit the History Center’s Facebook page or www.clintoncountyhistory.org.

Saturday, October 15

• The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman — The American ELO at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Wednesday, Oct. 19

• ‘A Night of Hope’ program of music and stories of hope to benefit Wilmington Hope House; social hour and silent auction at 6 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre. Tickets $15 available at www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Saturday, Oct. 22

• Drive-Through Trunk or Treat presented annually by Wilmington Parks & Rec is 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park, Wilmington. Enter from Fife Avenue.

• Rodney Crowell Word For Word Tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Monday, Oct. 31

• Trick-or-treat night in Clinton County is 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 31.

Saturday, Nov. 12

• The Stranger — Billy Joel Tribute featuring Mike Santoro 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

• 26th Annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton-Massie Middle School featuring over 90 local artisans and vendors. Entry “fee” is one non-perishable food item with proceeds donated to the local food pantry and Falcon Packs.

Saturday, Nov. 19

• Annual Hometown H0liDazzle and Illuminated Parade Saturday, Nov. 19 with activities and shopping through the day and the parade beginning at 7 p.m. from the fairgrounds east on Main Street through downtown and ending at East Main and Lincoln Streets.