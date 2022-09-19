WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between September 6 and September 16:

• Benjamin Willis, 42, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Willis must have no contact with the victim or the incident location.

• Christopher Alexander, 36, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs.

• Morris Smith Jr., 36, of West Union, theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail (43 days suspended), fined $25, assessed $170 court costs. Smith must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Kyle Werner, 43, of Clarksville, attempted to commit an offense, sentenced to 60 days in jail (54 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Werner must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Daniel Bollinger, 21, of Dayton, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Bollinger must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An ACDA charge was dismissed.

• Kevin Frisco III, 24, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (ten days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Frisco must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for one year.

• Minor Fouse Jr., 57, of Port William, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The charge was amended from a sexual imposition charge.

• Tina Neanover, 35, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs.

• Therese Ruane, 22, of Mountainside, New Jersey, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs.

• Abdul Kanu, 23, of Columbus, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court. costs.

• Aubrey Plank, 23, of Columbus, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Plank.

• Angelia Strange, 63, of Ashdown, Arkansas, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Strange.

• Karen Heinrich, 43, of Wilmington, going 95 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Heinrich.

• Jabore Majors, 36, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Majors.

• Amanda Vaughn, 29, of Sabina, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Vaughn.

• Joel Kabeya Mbuyi, 43, of Fairfield, going 103 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Kabeya Mbuyi.

• Stephanie Coleman, 35, of Cincinnati, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Coleman.

• Azana Lawrence, 18, of Canal Winchester, going 103 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Lawrence.

• Kenneth Mitchell, 27, of Hamilton, marijuana possession, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $230, assessed $340 court costs. The cases were waived by Mitchell.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

