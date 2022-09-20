CCYC awarded $7K from Taco Bell

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Youth Council received a $7,000 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation Tuesday to support youth programming in Clinton County.

The funds will go toward youth services provided at CCYC, Clinton County’s only free after-school youth center for students in grades 6-12. Their mission is to “help youth make healthy choices” by providing daily shelter, mentoring, snacks/meals, employment training, and educational/recreational opportunities.

“It’s a privilege to partner with the Taco Bell Foundation in educating and inspiring young people nationwide,” said Eric Guindon, CCYC Executive Director. “Together, we are working to break down barriers to education for future leaders.”

Clinton County Youth Council is one of more than 400+ youth-serving organizations that will receive a portion of the $7 million in Community Grants presented by the Taco Bell Foundation this year.

The grants are an example of the Taco Bell Foundation’s mission to break down barriers to education and fuel young people’s boldest ambitions.

“We are proud that the work we do through our Community Grants program connects young people with the resources and opportunities they need to learn and drive change,” said James Mayer, President of Mayer Management Taco Bell Restaurants.

CCYC staff and students along with Taco Bell store managers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_PXL_20220916_200528289.MP_.jpg CCYC staff and students along with Taco Bell store managers. Submitted photo