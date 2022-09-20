Clinton County Grand Jury indicts 15 people

WILMINGTON — A local man was indicted with third-degree felony (F3) domestic violence (DV), with court papers showing he has five prior convictions for that offense.

Kenneth Ray Kier, 55, of Wilmington allegedly assaulted a family member in mid-June by allegedly grabbing them by the throat and slamming them into a brick wall and then through a doorway.

In a law enforcement affidavit, a WPD officer stated he observed an injured elbow and marks on the neck of the alleged victim.

A witness told police he tried to stop Kier from further assaulting the alleged victim by spraying Kier with pepper spray.

The prior DV convictions, all in Highland County, date back to 2007, two in 2011, and two in 2012.

In the present case, a domestic violence temporary protection order was issued by then-Clinton County Municipal Court Judge Michael T. Daugherty Sr. on the morning after the alleged acts.

Dorothy N. Mann, 49, of the Hillsboro area and formerly of Wilmington, is indicted on the charges of methamphetamine trafficking (F2), meth possession (F2), and possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F4).

All three charges stem from Feb. 8 alleged behavior occurring in Clinton County, according to the indictment document.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month.

Matthew Scott Howard, 27, of Middletown, was indicted on a charge of felony domestic violence (F5). Indictment papers allege the defendant knew that the victim was pregnant at the time of his behavior.

According to an affidavit, a verbal argument at a Wilmington apartment turned physical as Howard “continuously pushed [alleged victim’s name] demanding she get out of his way.”

The affidavit added that Howard “escalated the physicality by driving his fist into [alleged victim’s] chest forcing” her into a nearby shed which in turn caused visible bruising on the side of the torso which was still present several days later.

The alleged victim did not report the incident for a few days, according to the affidavit. She told police she didn’t call them immediately because she was scared and did not know what to do.

Dakota A. Sigmon, 26, of Wilmington, has been indicted on 12 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor(s), and on 12 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor(s).

The indictment papers refer both to videos and to still photos of minors.

A dozen of the charges are classified second-degree felony offenses; and the remaining dozen are classified fourth-degree felony offenses.

Below are the names, ages and residences of more individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Lamoine Curtis, 61 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of having a weapon while under disability (F3).

• Justin L. Dawson, 40 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence (F3).

• Daphne S. Roberts, 43 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of forgery (F4), a charge of theft (F4), and on a charge of tampering with records (M1).

• Michael J. Allgeyer, 43 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of forgery (F4), a charge of theft (F4), and on a charge of tampering with records (M1).

• Clifford William Ty Morris (aka Tyler Morris), 33 whose address is listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property (F4), and on a charge of theft (F5).

• Dejuan M. Edwards, 25 of Reynoldsburg, is indicted on a charge of theft (F5).

• Rachel M. Iiames, 50 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of trespassing in a habitation (F4).

• Joey I. Vitale, 34 whose last known address was in the Midland area, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Michael A. Odoll Jr., 31 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of bringing methamphetamine onto the grounds of the Clinton County Jail (F3), and on a charge of possessing meth (F5).

• Andrew James Calhoun, 39 of the Circleville area and formerly of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of possessing a drug (F5).

• Briana M. Burney, 24 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of possessing a drug (F5).

