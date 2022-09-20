Mobile spay/neuter clinic returns soon to Clinton County

A spay/neuter clinic will be held Sunday, October 9 for cats and dogs as the PAWS Humane Society, Inc. will be hosting — for the second time this year — the Rascal Unit to perform spay/neuter surgery.

Rascal Unit is a mobile high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter clinic which travels throughout Ohio.

To receive forms and to register, please email [email protected]

Registration and payment must be made in advance as spots are limited and on a first-come basis. Payments are non-refundable.

Prices include the surgery, rabies vaccine and hosting fee.

If your pet is current on a rabies vaccine, bring the rabies certificate and $10 will be refunded to you.

Costs are: Cat spay $80; cat neuter $70; dog spay, up to 40 pounds $100; dog neuter, up to 40 pounds $90 (spots for larger dogs have already been reserved).

The clinic also offers vaccines and testing in association with the spay/neuter surgery. Updates on registration availability will be posted on the PAWS Humane Society Facebook page.

By having your pet sterilized, you will help prevent the birth of unwanted puppies and kittens. Spaying and neutering prevent unwanted litters, help protect against serious health problems and may reduce some behavioral problems associated with the mating instinct.

PAWS Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit which operates a pet adoption center in the Wilmington area housing dogs and cats for adoption.

Operated by volunteers, PAWS relies solely on donations, fundraisers, grants and does not receive funding from any government entity. Their Mission is to, “encourage the humane treatment of animals including finding loving, forever homes for unwanted cats and dogs through adoptions and to make a positive impact on animals lives with education and resources.”

For more information about PAWS, please visit their website at https://pawshumane.weebly.com.

The Rascal Unit will return soon to the area.