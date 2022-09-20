East Clinton FFA at Corn Festival

The East Clinton Great Oaks FFA chapter worked their annual petting zoo at the Clinton County Corn Festival Sept. 9-11. The event was held at the fairgrounds, where members brought in animals, games, and crafts for kids. Members helped the kids understand the different types of animals as well as letting them play fun agriculture-related games. People also got to visit the chapter’s arts and crafts table where members helped them make different projects. Shown from left are Carson Henry, Ethan Shepard and Gabe Lightlie. The chapter thanks the Clinton County Alumni and the Ohio Farm Bureau for joining the chapter in the activity.

Submitted photo