CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 35-year-old New Vienna male for alleged domestic violence at 9:24 a.m. on September 18. According to the report, a mother and daughter were assaulted during a domestic situation, allegedly by the daughter’s boyfriend. A 32-year-old female was listed as having apparent minor injuries. The incident took place outside the residence on State Route 729 South in New Vienna/Green Township.

• At 10:13 p.m. on September 15, a 39-year-old Goshen male reported he had been shot at “several days earlier.” The alleged incident took place at the 6300 block of State Route 134 South in Wilmington/Clark Township. A 38-year-old Martinsville male was listed as the suspect.

• At 12:50 p.m. on September 18, a 58-year-old Lynchburg male reported a 37-year-old Martinsville female allegedly cut down the tarp on their fence. No further details were listed.

• At 7:02 a.m. on September 19, a 63-year-old Clarksville male reported multiple items were stolen from his yard on State Route 730 in Clarksville/Vernon Township. The report indicates a Toro EZ-turn mower, a 100-foot extension cord, and a homemade mesh gate were among the stolen items. No suspect was listed. No further details were listed.

