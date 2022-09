Family & Children First to meet

Clinton County Family & Children First Council bi-monthly meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 9:15-9:50 a.m. (Business) and from 10-11:30 a.m. (Presentations and Networking) at Clinton County Job & Family Services, 1025 S. South St., Wilmington

Public is invited. For more information, contact Maggie Henry, FCFC Coordinator via email at [email protected]