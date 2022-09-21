CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Wilmington College Dining Hall, Pyle Center, Wilmington, Sept. 8. Follow-up.

Eight previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Critical: Pizza sauce on pizza prep table was 61°F. All cold foods must be kept cold at 41°F. Pizza sauce was removed from service and sent to cooler. Thank you! On self-service area, cereal is not labeled with ingredients or allergens. Printed labels and corrected. Thank you. Facility has no irreversible thermometer. Facility did have test strips to run through from Ecolab. Dishwasher is getting hot enough (too hot; not enough contact time to properly sanitize dishes; stickers prove hot test doesn’t give temperature). Safety manager from AVI had irreversible thermometer — 202°F. Dials on outside of dishwasher not working, so no idea if unit is reaching proper temperature. AVI safety manager’s thermometer read 202°F. Anything over 200°F not getting enough contact time to properly sanitize dishes.

Non-critical: Ice build-up around door of walk-in freezer. Continental 1-door cooler not working at all. Unit is not currently being used. 2-door Continental freezer has printed label that says “refrigerator.” Unit is designed and approved as freezer. What company performed work? Has work been certified/inspected? Prep sink is leaking at spigot. In janitor’s closet, ceiling tiles missing, wall behind sink has holes at top, flooring broken and coming up. In dry storage area: ceiling tiles are missing; the back wall has water damage and paint is peeling; pipe at top of wall has leaked/drained on wall and shelving.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 29.

• Wilmington College Dining Hall, Pyle Center, Wilmington, Sept. 13. Complaint.

Received complaint regarding: “Students getting sick after eating breakfast; dirty dishes; employees eating while serving; taking out trash and not washing hands; not using gloves.”

Critical: Cheese in top of deli reach-in at the grill has water in pan (so cheese packages sitting in water). Swiss cheese 47°F in middle of stack. All TCS (time-temperature controlled) foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below. Product should not be sitting in water.

Non-critical: Cook in back preparing food not wearing beard net. Serving dishes on line for food to be placed are dirty.

Spoke with maintenance regarding faucet leaks, cooler, dishwasher and janitor closet and dry storage.

• Wilmington College AVI Sips, 256 College St., Wilmington, Sept. 8. Follow-up.

Four previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Non-critical: The 2 certificates that are available are for people who don’t work at this facility. Each facility must have one employee who is certified in food safety.

• Domino’s Pizza, 265 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Sept. 6.

Critical: Sanitizer in spray bottle missing label. Person In Charge discarded and corrected.

Non-critical: Manager certification in food protection is unavailable. Open pop can found on prep table. PIC discarded and corrected. Corn meal in bulk container missing name label. PIC labeled and corrected. Employees with facial hair were not wearing beard restraints. Corrected.

• Kairos Coffee, 1591 & 1593 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 6. Follow-up.

At time of visit did not observe roaches and did not observe evidence of roaches.

Last date of visit for pest control operator was Aug. 29 (Central Ohio Exterminating). Company services facility once per month. Person In Charge at time of visit stated they had not seen pests (roaches) in facility. Continue to monitor food service operation and work with pest control operator to control and prevent the harboring of pests.

Note: Aug. 22 received complaint with picture of roach in beverage from date of visit July 5. Previous complaint inspection took place July 5.

• Yamato Steakhouse, 1362 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 7. Follow-up.

All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

• Roosters, 1045 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Sept. 7. Follow-up.

All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

• Alkermes, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington, Sept. 7.

Everything looks good, no violations at this time. Thank you!

• Alkermes Micromarket, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington, Sept. 7.

Everything looks good. No violations.

