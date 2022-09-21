September proclaimed ‘Recovery Month’ in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — Clinton County commissioners have proclaimed September 2022 as Recovery Month.

Clinton County commissioners proclaim September as Recovery Month. The Proclamation states that many people feel embarrassed or ashamed of current or past drug or alcohol addiction, and the more that individuals, families and friends understand these disorders, the less stigma they carry and that in turn can make a person feel more comfortable seeking help. From left are Commissioner Mike McCarty, Chief Probation Officer Duane Weyand, Basic Supervision Officer Jeff Lemmons, Intervention Specialist Brenda Harris, Elisa Harrison, You-Turn Recovery Docket Case Manager Jessica Harrington, and Commissioner Brenda Woods. Not pictured is Recovery Liaison James Crafton.