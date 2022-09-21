Clinton County commissioners proclaim October ‘Domestic Violence Awareness Month’

WILMINGTON — Clinton County commissioners on Wednesday proclaimed October as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month”, urging residents to work together to rid domestic violence from the county.

