Clinton County commissioners proclaim October ‘Domestic Violence Awareness Month’


Clinton County commissioners on Wednesday proclaimed October as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month”, urging citizens to work together to rid domestic violence from this community. From left are Commissioner Mike McCarty, Wilmington advocates Amber Schiller and Kim Lute, Alternatives to Violence Director Dara Gullette, and Commissioner Brenda Woods.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

WILMINGTON — Clinton County commissioners on Wednesday proclaimed October as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month”, urging residents to work together to rid domestic violence from the county.

