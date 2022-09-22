Township Talk features Wilmington, Union Twp.

WILMINGTON — “Township Talk” featuring the City of Wilmington & Union Township — the final Township Talk in the series this year presented by Clinton County Historical Society and Genealogical Society — is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the History Center, 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington.

The event is open to both members and non-members at no cost; a donation asked if you find your visit worthwhile.

Township Talk features family tree forms, research charts, Celebrating Clinton County pencils are given out, and coloring sheets and crayons for kids 7 and under. Also there is a short museum scavenger hunt.

