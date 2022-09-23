Clinton-Warren, other departments respond to house fire

A family is safe but part of their split-level residence sustained heavy damage from a Thursday fire that was responded to by Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District (CWJFD) and several mutual aid departments in the area.

CWJFD was called to the 100 block of Ward-Koebel Road in eastern Warren County on the report of a working structure fire. All occupants had exited the structure and were evaluated by a Blanchester medic.

A crew quickly went to work on an aggressive interior attack to stop the spread of the fire to the second floor, stated a CWJFD post on the fire district’s Facebook page. Efforts were successful by the crews and mutual aid departments.

One patient was treated and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to the post.

Crews remained on scene for approximately five hours, ensuring the fire was extinguished and assisting with salvage and overhaul.

Mutual aid included Salem / Morrow Fire Department, Hamilton Township Fire Rescue (of Warren County), South Lebanon FD, Turtlecreek Township FD, Blanchester Fire Department and the Blanchester Life Squad, Wilmington Professional Firefighters Local 3011 (Wilmington Fire Department & EMS), Chester Township Fire & EMS, and South Lebanon FD.

This photograph shows the heavy fire damage sustained by a Ward-Koebel Road residence. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_fire_c.jpg This photograph shows the heavy fire damage sustained by a Ward-Koebel Road residence. Clinton-Warren Fire District’s Facebook page