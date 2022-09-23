County’s Hall of Heroes honoring veterans has new home

WILMINGTON — An exhibit honoring local military veterans has a new home.

The Hall of Heroes, originally displayed in the Clinton County Courthouse, is now in the Clinton County Veterans Commission next to the courthouse. The display showcases and honors locals who had served in the military.

The exhibit, which is open to the public, has the veterans sectioned by the war they served in, active duty members, peacetime servers, and those killed in action or who were a prisoner of war.

The Hall also has a small section dedicated to locals who received the Congressional Medal of Honor and inductees into the Ohio Veteran Hall of Fame.

If a family member wants to include a loved one, the process is simple, according to Jeff Rollins, executive director of the Veterans Commission.

“Just bring (a copy of) their photo down … and we’ll put it on the wall,” said Rollins, adding it doesn’t have to be one of them in uniform.

Rollins believes there are more vets out there who need to be placed on this wall.

“Some people just don’t feel comfortable coming forward … especially young vets,” he said. “But if folks want to honor their loved ones, just bring a picture and we’ll take care of it.”

