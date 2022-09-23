East Clinton FFA members at Farm Science Review, clean-up roadway

More than 80 East Clinton FFA members traveled to the annual Farm Science Review in London, Ohio on Wednesday.

Members spent the day talking to professionals in the ag business and looking around at all the exhibits throughout the grounds. They got to see many interesting types of agricultural businesses and other exhibitors during the day.

Companies like Ag-Pro, Beck’s, and more had booths that the members made sure to see while attending Farm Science Review.

Later in the day, several of the FFA members participated in the Adopt-a-Highway activity where they helped to clean up the side of the road near the school.

Both of these annual events were great experiences for the members to learn and discover new things and to help their community. We would like to thank all of the members who attended the Farm Science Review as well as the members who participated in the highway cleanup.

Submitted photo