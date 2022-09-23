OSU grad set to fulfill lifelong dream

The grandfather-grandson duo also has a podcast called Pastor Pap’s Podcast. It’s available wherever listeners get their podcasts.

WILMINGTON — A local pastor will get to see his grandson take part in an Ohio tradition.

A.J. Frasure, grandson of Calvary Baptist Church’s Pastor David Frasure, will get to dot the “i” in the script Ohio at the OSU-Iowa game on October 22.

A.J. has already graduated — in two-and-a-half years due to taking college credit courses early. And while working full-time, he’s been taking band so he’s still able to have the opportunity to dot the “i.” That privilege usually goes to fourth or fifth-year students.

A.J., who lives in Dublin, Ohio, has been obsessed with this since he was little, so much so that his first email address included “dot the ‘i’” in the name.

“I wanted to be that guy since I saw my first OSU game,” said A.J. “I played tuba since I was in the fifth grade and I remember my band director being shocked at me wanting to play it.”

He told the News Journal that the honor is still mind-boggling to him.

“It’s been coming to the point, ever since I made the band I was like I was in reaching distance,” he said. “All the hard work and effort it took is paying off.”

His grandfather, David, is a big Buckeyes’ fan and is excited to see this take place.

“We’ll be there. We’ve made sure to buy good tickets to see it,” said David. “He’s worked hard for this and we’re proud of him for a lot of things, and this is one of them.”

A.J. added, “People have come into my life. Directors, teachers, and family members helped get me where I am. I attribute that to how God has made that work.”

