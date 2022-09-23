UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]

Saturday, Sept. 24

• Annual Silent Watch raising awareness of suicide among America’s veterans is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Clinton County Courthouse. To sign up to volunteer for a shift, call 937-382-3233 beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6.

• Trail extension opening — City of Wilmington and Clinton County Trails Coalition invite you to celebrate the Opening Day Ribbon Cutting of the new extension to the Luther Warren Peace Path at 9 a.m. in the city parking lot on South Nelson Avenue. After a brief program, the trail will officially open to the public. Bring your bike or walking shoes and join others in inaugurating the new trail extension. (Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 1.)

• Township Talk — featuring the City of Wilmington & Union Township — the final Township Talk in the series presented by Clinton County Historical Society and Genealogical Society 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the History Center, 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Provides you with materials you need to learn about the county. Open to both members and non-members at no cost; donation asked if you find your visit worthwhile. Family tree forms, research charts; Celebrating Clinton County pencils given out, coloring sheets and crayons for kids 7 and under. Also a short museum scavenger hunt.

• Caesar Creek Collaborative Pickin’ at the Park — From 5 to 9 p.m. at Caesar Creek State Park Beach, 8570 State Route 73, Waynesville. Musical lineup features Jake Speed & the Freddies, Sam Shaw Band, Root Cellar Blues Band, and Willow Creek Bluegrass Band. Beer garden will benefit Nature Center Association of Caesar Creek.

• Clinton County Farmers Market continues 8:30 a.m.-noon every Saturday through October at the Clinton County Courthouse Square in downtown Wilmington, currently setting up in the parking lot at the corner of Sugartree and Walnut streets.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Monday, Sept. 26

• Clinton County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at the Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Locust Street. Dana Ann Palmer CG, CGL (Certified Genealogist, Certified Genealogical Lecturer) will speak. Her instructive presentation, “Wanted! Seeking Unknown Parents”, will be about finding your family using a variety of sources. All are welcome.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

• Clinton County Career Exploration Fair with over 40 local employers — explore interactive displays, apply for available jobs and learn about ongoing career opportunities Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Laurel Oaks, 300 Oak Drive in Wilmington. Open to schools from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and to members of the community from 3 to 6 p.m.

• Book Sale at New Vienna Library (114 W. Main St.) continues through Sept. 30 during regular library business hours. Hardbacks 25 cents each or 5 for $1; paperbacks 10 cents each or 3 for 25 cents. Fill a basket with books for $1 on the last two days (Sept. 29-30)

Thursday, Sept. 29

• Author Jason Cannon — who penned “Charlie Murphy: The Iconoclastic Showman Behind the Chicago Cubs” — will be at a ticketed meet-and-greet event at the Clinton County History Center at 149 E. Locust St. at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 29. Program limited to 75 tickets. Tickets free for members and $5 for non-members, available at https://JasonCannonAuthorEvent.eventbrite.com or by calling 937-382-4684.

• 3M Senior Men’s Club at Cape May — At 9 a.m. Monday, Greg Oliver, Superintendent of the Wilmington Christian Academy, is guest speaker. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585. Beginning in October the club will return to its normal 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month.

Friday, Sept. 30

• Free Public Friendship Concert at Murphy Theatre 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. A delegation from Nagasaki, Japan will also present a symbolic cross to Wilmington College’s Peace Resource Center during a ceremony and concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at the Murphy Theatre. Public invited as musical performers include Wilmington College Chorale, pianist Dr. Brianna Matzke, and a local children’s choir.

Friday & Saturday, Sept. 30/Oct. 1

• OktoberFest in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Come to the DORA and stroll with your brew. Saturday events include: 3 p.m., Fancy Free Cloggers; kids’ activities 3-7:30 p.m.; 4-7 p.m. DJ music; 4 p.m. wiener dog races; 5 p.m. wiener toss; 6 p.m. beer stein hoisting competition; 7:30 p.m. live music on the City Stage; 9 p.m. costume contest winner announced. Games of chance will be held at the Eagles #1224 just down the street.

Saturday, Oct. 1

• Free E-Waste Recycling Event for Clinton County residents and businesses only 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Participants must pre-register at ClintonCountyOhioFoundation.org. Drive-through; volunteers will unload your items.

• Sabina Historical Society virtual cemetery walk in the chapel at the Sabina Cemetery at 4 p.m Saturday, Oct. 1 featuring business people from the past including Roy Arrasmith, Cecile Beverly, Richard Cline, and John Thomas. This event is free and open to everyone. Donations welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

• All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet for $10 the first Saturday of each month 8-11 a.m. at the Aging Up center located at 717 N. Nelson Avenue. Bar includes eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, pancakes, coffee cake, yogurt and drink. Open to public.

Monday, Oct. 3

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May — returns to 1st and 3rd Mondays — at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker Mike McCarty, Clinton County Commissioner. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

• Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington

Friday, October 7

• 15th annual Brake for Breakfast hosted by CMH Regional Health System at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center on Friday, October 7 from 6-9 a.m. while supplies last. The breast cancer awareness event is CMH’s biggest annual organized activity, with last year’s Brake for Breakfast serving over 1,000 attendees. Breakfast will be a Panera “Pink Ribbon” bagel and fresh fruit to-go breakfast as well as giveaways from CMH and others. Every bag will have information on mammography, treatment, cancer-screening resources, and a voucher for a mug if you schedule a mammogram at CMH between October 8 and the end of the year.

• The Menus — a Murphy Theatre crowd favorite — return at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Saturday, Oct. 8

• Talking Tombstones —A live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery Tour presented by the Clinton County History Center is Saturday, Oct. 8 (rain date Oct. 15). Stroll and “meet” some of the county’s prominent past citizens.Clinton County History Center’s Talking Tombstones — the second annual cemetery walk. Pre-sale tickets available through Oct. 1 1 at https://tombstones22.eventbrite.com or for purchase at the History Center at 149 E. Locust St. Limited number of day-of-event tickets available onsite at the cemetery Saturday Oct. 8: Active History Center members cost $15, non-members will cost $25 at the cemetery gates. To learn more visit the History Center’s Facebook page or www.clintoncountyhistory.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

• B-SHOC Community Family Concert featuring the upbeat, exciting and entertaining Christian evangelist is free with live concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Murphy Theatre. Doors open 6 p.m., pre-show at 6:30. (At 5 p.m. is Sensory Friendly Concert.) Door prizes include new bicycle, gift cards, cash and more.

Saturday, October 15

• The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman — The American ELO at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Monday, Oct. 17

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker Mike McCarty, Clinton County Commissioner. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

• ‘A Night of Hope’ program of music and stories of hope to benefit Wilmington Hope House; social hour and silent auction at 6 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre. Tickets $15 available at www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Saturday, Oct. 22

• Drive-Through Trunk or Treat presented annually by Wilmington Parks & Rec is 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park, Wilmington. Enter from Fife Avenue.

• Rodney Crowell Word For Word Tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Monday, Oct. 31

• Trick-or-treat night in Clinton County is 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 31.

Monday, Nov. 7

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker News Journal Sports Editor Mark Huber. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Saturday, Nov. 12

• The Stranger — Billy Joel Tribute featuring Mike Santoro 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

• 26th Annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton-Massie Middle School featuring over 90 local artisans and vendors. Entry “fee” is one non-perishable food item with proceeds donated to the local food pantry and Falcon Packs.

Saturday, Nov. 19

• Annual Hometown H0liDazzle and Illuminated Parade Saturday, Nov. 19 with activities and shopping through the day and the parade beginning at 7 p.m. from the fairgrounds east on Main Street through downtown and ending at East Main and Lincoln Streets.

Monday, Nov. 21

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker Pamela Walker-Bauer, Clinton County Health Commissioner. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Monday, Dec. 5

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker Shelby Boatman, Executive Director, Clinton County Historical Society. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Monday, Dec. 19

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, Christmas Program with Tony Lambert playing his banjo — and a special breakfast and for the first time; bring your spouse. More details later. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.