WILMINGTON — The Annual Silent Watch — raising awareness of suicide among America’s veterans — is being held locally 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Clinton County Courthouse as volunteers stand watch in shifts throughout the day.

September is suicide awareness month among veterans. At the current rate, 22 veterans a day take their own lives.

The Silent Watch is to raise awareness in the community as well as to honor those who have taken our lives.

If you are a veteran or a service member, or any person concerned about one, call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988, then press 1. Free and confidential support is available 24/7.

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal