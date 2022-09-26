TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Monday, Sept. 26, the 269th day of 2022. There are 96 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 26, 1960, the first-ever debate between presidential nominees took place as Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon faced off before a national TV audience from Chicago.

On this date:

In 1777, British troops occupied Philadelphia during the American Revolution.

In 1888, poet T.S. Eliot was born in St. Louis, Missouri.

In 1954, the Japanese commercial ferry Toya Maru sank during a typhoon in the Tsugaru Strait, claiming more than 1,150 lives.

In 1986, William H. Rehnquist was sworn in as the 16th chief justice of the United States, while Antonin Scalia joined the Supreme Court as its 103rd member.

In 1996, President Clinton signed a bill ensuring two-day hospital stays for new mothers and their babies.

In 2008, Hollywood screen legend and philanthropist Paul Newman died in Westport, Connecticut, at age 83.

In 2016, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton participated in their first debate of the presidential campaign at Hofstra University in New York; Clinton emphatically denounced Trump for keeping his personal tax returns and business dealings secret from voters while Trump repeatedly cast Clinton as a “typical politician.”

In 2020, President Donald Trump nominated judge Amy Coney Barrett, a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, to the Supreme Court, to fill the seat left vacant by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Barrett would be confirmed the following month, days before the November election.)

Today’s Birthdays: Former baseball All-Star Bobby Shantz is 97. Country singer David Frizzell is 81. Actor Kent McCord is 80. Singer Bryan Ferry is 77. Country singer Carlene Carter is 67. Actor Linda Hamilton is 66. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson is 60. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 56. Actor Jim Caviezel is 54. Singer-actor Christina Milian is 41. Tennis player Serena Williams is 41.