WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between September 19 and September 23:

• William Ruwe, 51, of Blanchester, two counts of aggravated menacing, sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $340 court costs. Ruwe must have no contact with the victim. Ruwe’s bow and arrow was ordered destroyed. A third aggravated menacing offense and a trespassing charge were dismissed.

• Michael Riehle, 64, of Clarksville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), license suspended from Sept. 12, 2022-Sept. 11, 2023, fined $525, assessed $170 court costs. Riehle must take part in supervised probation. ALS vacated. Riehle must not drive unlicensed or uninsured and must commit no similar/same offenses. A second O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Lilli Street/Steve Riehle Trustee, three counts of zoning violations, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $170 court costs. Their property must be cleaned up in six months.

• Madison Zelenka, 20, of Twinsburg, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Zelenka must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge and a speeding offense were dismissed.

• Kelsey Cardenas, 30, of Saint Marys, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Cardenas must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Angela Capehart, 43, of Jeffersonville, criminal mischief, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge. Capehart must pay $123.26 in restitution and must commit no further offenses for two years. Capehart must also be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Cody Goodin, 21, of West Chester, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Goodin must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalizer charge and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Brandon Murray, 32, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. Murray must take part in two years of unsupervised probation.

• Jeffrey Bumgarner, 51, of New Vienna, open container in a prohibited area, driving under suspension-financial, going 70 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $245, assessed $170 court costs.

• Logan Swaney, 19, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, headlight violation, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Andrew O’Dell, 66, of Sabina, driving under suspension-financial, expired tags, fined $225, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jeremiah Hudson, 42, of Sabina, driving under suspension-financial, head lights violation, assessed $340 court costs.

• Kasia Parks, 19, of Lexington, Kentucky, expired license, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $230, assessed $170 court costs. The cases were waived by Parks.

• Bailey Cremeans, 25, of Columbus, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Cremeans.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

