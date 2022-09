Cape May sets hiring event

Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington will be hosting a hiring event 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Sign-on bonuses are available for many positions.

Current openings include LPN, RN, resident assistant, dietary aide, server, cook and housekeeping associate.

Additional information, including position details and benefits, can be found via careers.ohioliving.org.

Applicants can contact Justin Greene at [email protected] or 614-888-7576 with any questions.