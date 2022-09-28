Ohio ‘Pioneers’ at Conversation Club

Conversation Club met recently at Cape May Living Campus. A “Happy Birthday” themed dessert table was available to members by hostess Becky Strafford prior to the program.

Marla Stewart presented an interesting program on the book “Pioneers” written by David McCullough. She noted that the author’s wife had passed way in June of this year, and he passed away in August.

The book focused on one Ohio town, Marietta, and a handful of the leaders who made the settlement possible.

General Rufus Putnam, who led fellow veterans of the Revolution westward and meticulously planned the “New England on the Ohio” town, took main stage.

Mini biographies of lesser-known figures that were essential to the founding of Marietta were written about. Manasseh Cutler was a New England preacher who tirelessly campaigned for federal support of the Northwest settlement and against slavery and the promise for education to be available.

His son, Ephraim Cutter who settled in Ohio and held important positions was also featured.

Several highlighted were General Tupper, Revolutionary War veteran; Joseph Barker, builder responsible for many homes on land and boats on the river; and Samuel Hildreth, a physician.

Thrown in the mix were the shenanigans of Aaron Burr.

Following the presentation, a business meeting was conducted by President Judy Sargent. Sixteen members answered roll call by giving a quotation or stating the make of their first car. Many humorous stories were shared.

Member Shirley Katter passed away on September 12. In her honor a children’s book will be presented to the library in her memory.

The club will next meet on October 11 at Cape May. Jennilou Grotevant will serve as hostess and Vicky Wilson will present a program on Ageless Grace.

David McCullough’s book about the settling of Ohio was the topic. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_convo-club.jpg David McCullough’s book about the settling of Ohio was the topic. Submitted photo