Semi-trailer in Wilmington will be collecting donated items for Hurricane Ian victims

WILMINGTON — Liberty Savings Bank and Sewell Motor Express are combining efforts to bring disaster relief to the victims of Hurricane Ian.

Along with volunteers from the Wilmington Rotary Club and efforts from Mathew 25 Ministries, Liberty and Sewell will be placing a 53-foot semi-trailer at Liberty Savings Bank, 2251 Rombach Avenue in Wilmington, starting Thursday, Sept. 29 for collections from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Collections will continue on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Collections may go longer if needed.

The items needed are as follows:

• Cases of bottled water, 12 and 24 count.

• Cleaning supplies, laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

• Personal care products, antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

• Paper products: toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

• Baby and infant supplies: diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

• First-aid items: bandages, gauze pads, first-aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

• New, in original packaging: power tools, fans, generators, etc.

Hurricane Ian makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Ian_c.jpg Hurricane Ian makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane. From NOAA website