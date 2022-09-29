Throwback Thursday: Plowing power

These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 29, 1959:

Nationally

‘Hurricane Gracie Rips Against Carolina Coast’

“Charleston, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Gracie smashed against the South Carolina shoreline today venting its full fury on this historic port city. With the storm’s center and its peak winds of 125 miles an hour reported slightly southwest of Charleston, high winds uprooted trees, tore down power and communication lines, and unroofed buildings.”

‘Ohio Polio Total Runs Close to 1958 Totals’

“COLUMBUS (AP) — The gap between this year’s and last year’s number of polio cases in Ohio seems to be narrowing, Nineteen new cases were reported last week, compared to 22 cases in the similar week of 1958. Total number of cases in Ohio so far this year is 191, nine behind the 200 a year ago.”

Locally

‘Supt. Roy Holmes Plans Retirement’

“Roy E. Holmes, superintendent of Wilmington schools for the past eight years, will retire on July 31, 1960. … Holmes explained he wished to take advantage of the recently enacted teachers’ retirement plan which provides for full retirement after 35 years of service in the Ohio school system. He will have completed 37 years of service at the end of this year.”

‘WHS Students To Play in Navy Band’

“Ten Wilmington High School student-musicians will sit in with the U.S. Navy band at the performance at the high school Wednesday afternoon, according to Rodger Borror, school music director.” The students are Karen Borror, Linda Kellough, John Camp, Robert Rulon, Carl Alden, David Camp, Richard Stoner, Ronald Borror, Ida Lee Brewer, John Hansford, David Probasco and William Sutton.

• The Sabina Golden Eagles beat Kingman 3-0 and “the victory gave Beryl Carter’s Eden-of-Ohio team a 6-0 final league record, nosing out contending Port William.” Sabina pitcher Bill Waddell outdueled Kingman’s Jon Hopkins for the win. Also, Lou Martin struck out 19 as Port William downed Clarksville 8-0.

• Primetime TV schedule for Tuesday included “Laramie”, “Jeff’s Collie”, “Wyatt Earp”, “Dobie Gillis”, “The Rifleman”, “Tight Rope”, “Sea Hunt”, and Bing Crosby’s and Red Skelton’s shows.

• Playing at the Murphy Theatre was James Stewart in “Anatomy of a Murder.”

Clinton County Level Land Plowing Contest held July 26, 1949 at D.K. Hempstead farm. From left: James Dwyer, Sabina; David Blackburn, New Vienna; Kenneth Harris, near Lumberton; and Donald McKamey, New Vienna. McKamey was the winner. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_IMG_9088.jpg Clinton County Level Land Plowing Contest held July 26, 1949 at D.K. Hempstead farm. From left: James Dwyer, Sabina; David Blackburn, New Vienna; Kenneth Harris, near Lumberton; and Donald McKamey, New Vienna. McKamey was the winner. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center