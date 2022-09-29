History will soon come to life at Talking Tombstones No. 2

WILMINGTON — Local volunteers are set to educate and entertain you as a brand new cast, costumes, and local history are back for Talking Tombstones: A Live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery Tour on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Clinton County History Center is hosting its second annual cemetery walk — the Center’s largest annual fundraiser.

Pre-sale tickets are available at https://tombstones22.eventbrite.com or in-person at the History Center at 149 E. Locust St. 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets will also be sold at Main Street Wilmington’s Oktoberfest on Sugartree Street this Saturday.

Pre-sale tickets range from $10 for Center members to $20 for non-members. Limited day-of-event tickets will be available at the cemetery for $15 and $25.

The self-guided tour is expected to take approximately one hour to complete. Tour groups depart every 15 minutes between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Additional points of interest, cemetery history, and headstone symbolism will be available in the event brochure.

Limited golf cart shuttle stops will offer those with limited mobility a lift to each shuttle point.

Walking is required for this event, so comfortable walking shoes are encouraged, and please come dressed for the weather.

Limited mobility or handicap parking will be permitted inside Sugar Grove Cemetery. General parking is available on: Truesdell Street; the bike path parking lot on South Mulberry; and on South Mulberry Street.

Plan to arrive 5-10 minutes early to ensure you can park and check-in before your ticket time; walks will begin on time.

If you have questions, call the History Center at 937-382-4684 or visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org.

A special thank you to the 2022 event sponsors: Ohio Humanities, Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery, City of Wilmington, The Loft on Main, Edgington Funeral Homes, Littleton Funeral Home, Brown Funeral Home, Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington News Journal, and Molly Boatman Dot Com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_event-cover1.jpg