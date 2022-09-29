CHURCH BRIEF

MARTINSVILLE — The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus will present a program at the Martinsville Church of Christ at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, October 2.

This group originated in 2013, and is comprised of men from 20 different congregations in Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties. They sing four-part gospel music and hymn arrangements.

In addition to the men’s chorus, this program will include several songs from a ladies quartet.

There is no admission charge and the event will last about an hour to an hour and a half.

The church is located at 28 Main St. (SR28) in Martinsville.